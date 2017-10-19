An Anti-Terrorism Court awarded death sentence to a man for throwing acid and murdering a woman in Multan. The judgment was announced by ATC-1 Judge Malik Khalid Mahmood. The prosecution told the court that accused Kashif alias Kashi had thrown acid on a woman Mumtaz Bibi after she refused to get involved in immoral activities with him. As a result, she suffered severe burn injuries and later died at the hospital.

However, the police arrested Kashif and registered a case against him. The police produced the accused before the court where he was found guilty. After hearing witnesses and analysing the evidence, the ATC judge awarded death sentence and life imprisonment on two counts to Kashif. The court also imposed a fine of Rs2 million on the convict.