SADIQABAD-Motorway Police Beat-24 fined drivers on violation of traffic rules here the other day. A campaign has been launched under directives from IG Motorway Police Kaleem Imam against rash drivers. The drivers were also apprised of harms of rash driving. Motorway officials including CPO Rafiq Ahmed, Admin Officer Umair Talib and Operational Officer Tariq Ch participated in the campaign.

Talking to The Nation, Admin Officer Umair Talib said that orders of the police high-ups will strictly be implemented. “Adherence to traffic laws is crucial for avoiding accidents,” he maintained.

MC MEETING: Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Chairman Ch Shafiq Pappa said no one will be allowed to occupy state-owned land. Chairing a meeting at Jinnah Hall, he said that state land will be leased out to growers on merit. He also sought councillors’ suggestions for cleanliness and elimination of encroachments from main roads of the city. Ch Pappa urged the transporters to travel on the routes suggested by the TMC. Otherwise, action will be taken against them, he warned.