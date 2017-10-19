Bahawalpur-Various political and religious parties came down hard on the government for making an unsuccessful bid to amend the Khatme Nubuwwat oath the lawmakers are required.

Addressing all parties Khatme Nubuwwat press conference at Press Club Bahawalpur, they said, “Amending the Khatme Nubuwwat declaration from the Election Bill 2017 was not a clerical mistake but part of a conspiracy while the rulers are covering the conspirators. They hold prejudice towards the religion and are serpents which are more dangerous than the real enemies like the US and India.”

They added, “Sharif family especially Nawaz Sharif got various chances to rule the country but he did not show sincerity. They kept working on an agenda to make the constitution disputed to eliminate the Islamic identity of Pakistan and kept paving the way for secularism. Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and no one can snatch its Islamic identity, Rana Sanaullah who declared Qadiyanis as Muslims should be fired as law minister because one who calls someone Muslim who does not believe in Khatme Nubuwwat could not be sincere to Pakistan.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Wasim Akhtar said that the current government has employed a Qadiani as the officer of Federal Service Commission who adjusted 298 Qadianis out of 306 candidates in the past two years at higher posts.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (S) District Ameer Mufti Irshad Ahmad said that it was very disappointing that the law minister was unaware of his country’s constitution and law. Sanaullah should apologise to the nation and renew his faith and if he refuses to do so, cases be made against him for treason, he demanded.

People’s Party Southern Punjab’s Deputy Secretary Information Saleem Bhatti said that the credit of historic decision to declare Qadianis non-Muslim went to his party. While signing on the law, then prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had said that he was signing his death warrant and later the people saw that his judicial murder was done.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (F) District General Secretary Allama Shafqatur Rehman said that Sanaullah’s statement in that regard was disappointing and the act to be condemn; such statement shows his mental instability. Khatme Nubuwwat is part of our faith, whoever refuses to accept it does not have the right to be called a Muslim, he said. Sanaullah should name those scholars who do not consider Qadianis non-Muslim, he said and demanded the Punjab chief minister immediately fire the law minister.

He further said that Mufti Ahmad Mehmood has declared the Constitution of Pakistan as the protector of Khatme Nubuwwat. Now, Qadianiyat has only two ways either leave Pakistan or accept Khatme Nubuwwat law; whoever interrupts the clauses of Khatm e Nabuwat will not be spared by the Muslims, he said.

In another Press Conference, Mufti Mazhar Asadi said that the law minister not only rebelled against the country but also sold his faith. The government should not invite the wrath of Almighty, and purge itself of such persons, he said. He added it will be better for them because it is not possible that they can remain safe from wrath of Allah after such acts. The JUI will not let international powers play such games as the whole nation considers it an honour to sacrifice their lives to protect the “Khatme Nubuwwat” law, he said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Warraich Advocate said that according to the Constitution, Qadiyanis are non-Muslims and they have no link with Islam. He said Rana Sanaullah violated the Constitution and a case be registered against him in accordance with Article 6.

Aun Muhammad Saeedi said, “We can go to any length to protect Khatme Nubuwwat law. The government is trying to cover up the matter through district governments.”

Mufti Matloob Ahmad Saeedi said that the government was trying to deviate to the nation’s attention from the issue by deceiving them. Qari Abu Hamza said that the government had betrayed the people at every turn, met with Indian rulers.