Taxila: According to media reports, the purpose of installing this system is to enable the common man to seek easy access to information about historical antiques.

Through this digital system, Taxila museum will be the first museum in Pakistan where this facility will be available to shift information about historical antiques to tablets and mobiles. Funds for installing digital system will be provided by United Nation organization UNESCO which had added different areas of Taxila in international heritage list.

Funds for installing digital system will be provided by united nation organization UNESCO which had added different areas of Taxila in international heritage list.

Museum curator Arshad Khan and Ms Humaira said in briefing that, purpose of installing digital system is to give historical information of historical antiques to all and sundry.