ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday clubbed four miscellaneous petitions seeking cancellation of registration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the plea that it is being run by a disqualified person.

The petitioners included PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur, Secretary General Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Maukhdoom Niaz Inqalabi, member Islamabad bar association, and Raees Abdul Wahid.

The petitions were filed prior to the Elections Act 2017 recently passed by the parliament in which any disqualified person can become not only member of a political party but can also head any political organization as well.

The ECP after initial hearing on maintainability of the case clubbed the petitions and adjourned the proceedings till next month.





Our Staff Reporter