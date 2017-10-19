Lahore: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Nawaz Sharif would come back Pakistan soon after his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz health improves .

“our enemies want our institutions should pit against each other. The clash between the institutions is not in the interest of Pakistan, he said this while talking to media after his meeting with Punjab Assembly (PA) speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan today.

He said counsels of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif are appearing before courts as former PM is in London to look after his ailing wife and whenever her health improves he will return to Pakistan.

No one has abused judiciary or army as their respect is must for all of us, he added.

He said their enemies want a confrontation between state institutions but for us, a clash between state institutions are not in the interest of Pakistan anyway.

Replying to a question he said law enforcement agencies first inform speaker National Assembly (NA) in writing before arresting any member of the assembly and he wished that no democratic person should be arrested.

He said he was the man who didn’t accept the resignations and he had tried his best that all resolutions tabled against them should be rejected. Those who are mandated by their voters cannot be deprived of their right of representation on someone wish, he added.