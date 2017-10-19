BAHAWALPUR-Police registered a case on the charge of Vani and arrested four accused here on Wednesday. The incident had taken place last month in the jurisdiction of Police Station Naushera Jadeed, in Moza Garwaan.

Vani is a form of arranged child marriage, and the result of punishment decided by a council of tribal elders named jirga or Panchayat. Abdul Samad stated in his complaint to Police Station Naushera Jadeed that the case was registered against his son Ubaidullah on 24th of September on the complaint of Akram on the charges of abduction and rape. He added that that his son was arrested and put behind bars while on 30th of September a panchayat was held under the supervision of Haji Akbar and it was decided that in retaliation of Humera Fatima’s abduction and rape, his daughter Ume Haani be married to Akram’s son Mehtaab.

Abdul Samad said that he was not present at the time of Panchayat’s decision and neither any of the family member was present. Later, Akram along with others forcefully entered their home and attempted to abduct his daughter but she was saved by the family, he added. Police registered the case against four persons including Akram, and arrested them.

DBA FLAYS POLICE: The District Bar Association strongly condemned the use of “derogatory language and uncivilized attitude” SHO Saddar Police Bahawalnagar Shahneshah Chandio in the court of District and Sessions Judge, DBA Bahawalnagar adopted a resolution against the cop over his ill-attitude.

The DBA held an urgent meeting which was chaired by DBA President Nazir Ahmad Akuka. Meanwhile, DPO Atta-ur-Rehman said that the prestige and honour of the judiciary will be preserved at any cost, while the responsible will be taken to task. No compromise will be made in this regard, he said.