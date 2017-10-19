Foreign Office has welcomed positive statements emanating from the United States about relations with Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said there has been positive developments recently in our relations with the US.

He said the Prime Minister held a meeting with the US vice president on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly which was followed by the foreign minister visit to Washington and the US delegation visit to Islamabad. He said during these talks both the sides agreed to stay engaged to address the common challenges.

He said that another US delegation is also expected to soon visit Islamabad. He said the recovery of Canadian-American family has added optimism to the relations.

The spokesperson also appreciated the recent statement of US President Donald Trump in which he stated that his country is beginning to develop better relations with Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has taken indiscriminate action against all the terrorist groups.

However, he reminded that the terrorist groups are operating from the ungoverned places in Afghanistan.

To a question, Nafees Zakaria said that discovery of mass graves and fake encounters in Occupied Kashmir belie the Indian allegations of cross border infiltration.

The spokesperson condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and illegal detention of APHC leaders.

Responding to another question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, the spokesperson said the project is aimed at enhancing connectivity. He said it is the flagship project of One Belt One Road landmark initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

About US-Iran tension on nuclear program, the spokesperson said Pakistan believes that all the sides should honor their commitments and work out the issues through peaceful means.