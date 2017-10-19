SARGODHA - Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch called for bringing to book the remaining 436 people exposed in Panama Papers after the conviction of Sharif family.

The JI secretary general was addressing a students convention near Sports Stadium. He said that the government should believe in the supremacy of judiciary. He added that threatening or pressurising the Supreme Court was intolerable.

He added that the government was still busy defending the former premier. He said it was not possible to be quite over Khatame Nubuwwat issue. He said that youth had a vital role in the national politics however no government had played any role to remove ban on student organisations.