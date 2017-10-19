UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan ambassador to UN Maleeha Lodhi has said Indian provocation is a threat to peace and security in the region and Pakistan is fully capable to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression.

Maleeha Lodhi said this during her meeting with UN General Assembly president here.

Inviting UN General Assembly president attention to unprovoked firing by Indian troops on Line of Control (LoC) saying UN General Assembly president should play his role for peace on LoC. India committed 1137 ceasefire violations on LoC and working boundary during the current year and 47 citizens were martyred and 159 were injured Indian firing. The casualties caused by Indian troops firing are 3 times higher than the last year, she added.

She underlined that India is escalating tension on LoC to divert the attention of International community from Indian troops atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.