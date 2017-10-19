SHEIKHUPURA-A person was killed while his wife sustained serious burn injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in Vandiala Dayal shah locality here on Wednesday.

Shahzad stated to be religious saint in the area and his wife Sajida Perveen were cooking some food (Langar) to be distributed to the guests and other locals. The roof of the kitchen was made of wooden girders which caught fire after the the pressure cooker exploded. As a result, the couple was buried under the burning debris. The man sustained serious injuries and died on the way to hospital while his wife also admitted to the hospital and her condition was stated to be serious.

Meanwhile, six armed dacoits barged in to an electric store located on circular road Sharqpur Sharif. The intruders held the 3 customers and the shopkeeper at gunpoint and looted cash Rs250,000 and cellphones.

Public service helpline upgraded

BHAKKAR-The Labbaik Bhakkar Helpline with Toll free number 0800-15050 has been given an improved status with regard to the provision of prompt services in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider.

The helpline established by the district administration more than three months back is aimed at providing information about a range of social, civic and municipal services just on a phone call. He stated that the helpline has proved so beneficial for the people that they have got rid of travelling expenses and time consumption to visit the government offices.

The deputy commissioner said that the helpline was providing information regarding education, health, local government, citizen services, revenue services, NADRA, Employment, poverty addressing and cash transfers services for round the clock.