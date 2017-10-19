GUJRANWALA- A youth was held for attending the girls’ class by wearing a veil at Government Post Graduate Islamia College here on Wednesday.

Zawar Haider wearing a veil entered the girls block of Post Graduate Islamia College and sat with girl students. Seeing the suspect movements of the youth, the girl students complained to the class teacher who held the youth and handed him over to police. It was told that accused Zawar Haider was a student of MSc in the said college. Meanwhile, FIA staff recovered bullets from a passenger while trying fly to Dubai here on Wednesday. It was reported that FIA team while checking the luggage of the passengers recovered 9mm bullets from accused Abdul Wahab and handed over him to Air port police. ROBBERY: Armed men looted cash, gold ornaments from the house of a citizen here in civil lines police station limit. It was reported that three dacoits entered in the house of Usman and locked all the family members in a room and decamped with cash and gold ornaments. Civil lines police have registered the case and started investigations.