SADIQABAD-A man of Mauza Kandair accused influential landlords of the area of occupying more than 11-acre agriculture land of his father here the other day.

Talking to media, Sarwar Khan Gujjar alleged that his father had possessed an agriculture land spread over 11 acres and 10 marlas. He said that his father leased out the land to Shahnawaz Abbasi, Darya Khan, Saleem Khan, Ishaq Khan and others about 30 years ago. But after the death of his father, the accused got stay orders from the court and have occupied the land. Sarwar said that local elders of the area have also made decision in his favour but the accused still occupy the land. “Instead, they are threatening me with dire consequences,” he alleged. He demanded police high-ups take notice of the issue and provide them with justice.

PUBLIC SERVICES CLAIMED: The Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) has been playing a significant role in serving the deprived segments of society. “It has taken revolutionary steps for the provision of quality education and modern healthcare to the masses living in backward areas of the country.”

It was stated by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari during the inauguration ceremony of a science laboratory and lab cabin here the other day. The ceremony was held at Govt Model High School under the auspices of the PLCF. Arshad Khan Leghari showered PLCF Mian Sharif Rashid with praise for serving the masses.

Mian Sharif in his address thanked Allah for choosing him to serve His people. He said that provision of healthcare and education to people is his top priority. He also announced to introduce a Qarz-e-Hasana scheme for unemployed youth.

On the occasion, Ch Shaukat Daud handed over a cheque worth Rs50,000 to Mian Sharif. Shaukat also assured Sharif of financial assistance to the PLCF for its future welfare projects.