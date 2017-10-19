State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb today said that Sharifs respect legal institutions.

Minister acknowledged that Nawaz Sharif had requested an exemption from the courtroom on account of his spouse Kalsoom Nawaz’s sickness.

She said this today while addressing the media outside the accountability courtroom in Islamabad.

"Sharif household is showing earlier than the courtroom despite the fact that false allegations have been leveled in opposition to them," said Marriyum.

Marriyum further stated that Maryam Nawaz’s mom [Kalsoom Nawaz] is in poor health however she has appeared earlier than the courtroom following the instructions of her father as Nawaz Sharif himself respects authorized establishments.

She claimed that PML-N and Sharif household firmly imagine within the supremacy of regulation regardless of persisting authorized loopholes within the system.

Marriyum dismissed the notion that the Sharifs are escaping judicial accountability.