ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said that creating awareness among the masses about climate change is imperative to effectively address the future challenges to environment.

She was addressing a seminar titled "Climate Change and Role of Media" held under the auspices of United Nations Development Programme and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors here.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that climate change is a very important subject saying that no one is safe from the negative impacts of climate change.

She said that journalists are playing an important role to bridge the environmental scientists and the general public.

She also said that journalists should be well equipped with the latest knowledge of the climate change.

Marriyum said that the government has organized training programmes for the journalists on climate change.

She also said that the Parliament is playing an important role to address the climate change challenges. She said a Secretariat on Sustainable Development Goals has been set up at the Parliament House and all the parliamentarians are the member of its sub-committee.

The minister said that Pakistan is returning to its original narrative.

She expressed the confidence that they will excel in all the fields in future as they did in the past as democracy and national institutions are strengthening in the country.