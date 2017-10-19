Daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (r) Safdar reached accountability court in connection with corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It is expected that court will indict Sharifs today even though Nawaz Sharif and leading lawyer Khawaja Haris are out of the country.

The lawyer of Maryam and Captain (r) Safdar has requested the court to not to indict his clients today. The lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued that references is incomplete.

"We have not been given complete documents including copy of Volume 10 of JIT report," he argued.

The accountability court was set to indict Sharif family on October 13 but had to delay it due to ruckus created by lawyers inside the court premises.

Furthermore, the Nawaz Sharif's legal team has filed application in accountability court to stop the proceedings till the verdict of Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif has filed an appeal to merge all three references.

The application was filed by assistant lawyer of Khawaja Haris.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists in the court, Maryam Nawaz stated that this is the first time 'Sicilian Mafia' is appearing before the court. "This is happening for the first time that trial is being conducted after the verdict," she said.