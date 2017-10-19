Toba Tek Singh:-A youth and his mother died in an accident at Gojra on Wednesday. Deceased Abid of Fatehpur (Layyah) and his mother Zubaida were coming to Gojra from Faisalabad on their motorcycle. Near Chak 98 JB on Gojra-Dijkot road, a truck coming from opposite side hit their bike. As a result, they were injured critically and died instantly. Gojra Saddar police have arrested truck driver Salahuddin.