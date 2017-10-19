Minister for Defense Khurram Dastgir says Pakistan wants relations with the United States based on mutual cooperation, which will bring positive results, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said US dignitaries will soon visit Pakistan.

The Minister said Afghan soil is being used by terrorists to carry out subversive activities against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has started work on border management to secure border with Afghanistan; however, there is need for the same work to be done on the other side.

Khurram Dastgir said peaceful Afghanistan is in favour of Pakistan and the United States.