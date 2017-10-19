ISLAMABAD - United States Vice-President Mike Pence thanked the Government of Pakistan for safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her spouse Joshua Boyle and their three children from the custody of terrorists.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the US vice-president praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and the intelligence agencies for swift response and safe recovery of the captives.

Pence reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations and said that the US would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, the prime minister assured the US vice president that Pakistan would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US side. The two leaders agreed to maintain high-level of engagements to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Pence also accepted invitation of the prime minister to visit Pakistan in near future.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also called to convey US gratitude for the safe recovery of the hostages.

US commandos were ready to act if Pakistanis failed over hostages

Monitoring Desk adds: US military officials were reportedly ready to launch a commando raid deep inside Pakistan to free an American and her family if the Pakistanis did not act against the Taliban-linked Haqqani network that kidnapped the family in 2012.

The New York Times, citing unnamed senior US officials, reported that Navy SEAL Team 6 was mobilised to conduct a rescue days earlier but the operation was called off.

Ambassador David Hale reportedly told the Pakistani government: Resolve the issue or the US will step in. Officials in Pakistan reportedly acted within hours.

The Times reported that if Pakistan failed to act, it would bolster the belief that the country provides a safe haven for the militant network.

Armed with information from US intelligence, Pakistani soldiers staged a dramatic but successful rescue operation last week to free American Caitlan Coleman, 31, and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle, 34, and their three young children after five years in Haqqani network captivity.

Our Staff Reporter