Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived in Turkey to represent Pakistan at the D-8 Summit being held in Istanbul on Friday, reported by Radio Pakistan.

This is the 9th summit of eight developing countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and Nigeria.

Pakistan is the current Chair of the D-8, and it continues to hold the Chair beyond the normal period of two years.

The Prime Minister will hand over the chairmanship of the D-8 Summit to Turkey. The Istanbul Summit is expected to adopt a Declaration and a Plan of Action.