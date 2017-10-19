KAMALIA/TOBA TEK SINGH-Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najib held negotiations with power loom owners and workers as the workers had given a call for strike for acceptance of their demands.

The negotiations could not bear fruit as the two sides stood their ground. The workers announced a hunger strike camp at Thana Chowk Kamalia from October 18 onwards.

TWO HELD: Police claimed to have held two persons with illegal arms in separate incidents here the other day.

According to police, Yasin was held near Chak 724 G/B with 12-bore gun and rounds. Similarly, Ansar was held with 32-bore revolver and bullets at Mauza Jamal Pahar. Neither of the accused could provide any document for possessing arms. Kamalia Saddr Police registered separate cases.

Meanwhile, Kashif Abbas, resident of Darbar Shaheedan, was attacked by Arslan the other day. Kashif had stopped Arslan from eve teasing. Arslan attacked Kashif with a wooden stick and injured him. Kamalia City Police registered a case on a complaint submitted by Kashif.

Saeed Akhtar, resident of Basti Khajura, told the police that two unidentified burglars broke into his house and made off with gold jewellery. Saddr Police registered a case and launched investigation.

Asif, resident of Kalera Khurd, submitted an application to the police that suspect Nasir Ahmed along with armed accomplices thrashed him with batons. The accused also shot at and injured him and his mother, he added. Kamalia Saddr Police registered a case.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY: A student died and another was injured after a motorcycle rickshaw, they were travelling on, overturned on Gojra-Jhang Road here the other day.

According to police, Haseeb, 15, and Ali Raza, 14, were on the way back home to Chak 350/JB from school when a tyre of the qingqi rickshaw burst. Resultantly, it hit with a canal bridge near Chak Qadirabad and overturned, killing Haseeb on the spot. Ali Raza was injured critically and was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man committed suicide in Chak 330/GB here the other night. His relatives told Chuttiana Police that deceased Javed Iqbal had been faced with worst financial circumstances and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house. Police are investigating.