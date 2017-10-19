AHMEDPUR EAST-PML-Q leader and MNA Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s role in the national politics has finished while the Sharif family and their loyalists were pushing the country towards anarchy and clash of institutions which was deplorable.

He was talking to media at the residence of former City Nazim Makhdoomzada Syed Hussnein Askari. He said that the Sharifs had not learnt a lesson despite living exile in Saudi Arabia. He said they tried to please the Qadianis while Khatam-e-Nubuwwat issue was decided by the Parliament in 1974.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that when Hudabiya Papers Mills case is opened and Model Town Incident judicial report published, Shahbaz, his son and other Sharif family members will face the music. They would have to quit the politics because of corruption and murder of 14 innocent persons of Awami Tehreek in Lahore, he said.

The PML-Q leader further said that the PML-N government had made the country bankrupt as its foreign reserves were declining day by day. He questioned where the billions of dollars borrowed by PML-N government were spent during last four years.

The MNA stated that there was nothing wrong in the comment of army on the state of economy, which was backed by many prominent economists as countless national and foreign institutions including the State Bank, FPCCI, credit rating agencies, multilateral lenders etc continue to do the same. The army cannot remain unconcerned with the state of economy as its weakness is linked to the national security, he added.

The PML-Q central leader said that Nawaz Sharif and his loyalists were a threat to the state institutions that had been insulted and attacked by them. Tariq Bashir observed that Sharifs would not be able to achieve their objectives by maligning army and judiciary.

Responding to a question, he said that PML-Q would make an election alliance with likeminded political parties including PTI and JI. Earlier, he condoled the death of former national badminton player and prominent political and social figure of the city Makhdoom Syed Khairat Hussein Bukhari with his son Syed Hussnein Askari and offered Fateha for the departed soul.