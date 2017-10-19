QILA DEDAR SINGH-Veteran journalist and correspondent of The Nation Muhammad Nazar died on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was survived by seven sons including Dr Atif, Major Ejaz, Khawar, Waqar, Prof Taha, Yasir and Athar. The deceased had been working with Daily The Nation for the last 15 years. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard. Hundreds of people belonging to all walks of life attended his funeral which was led by Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Deputy Secretary Bilal Qudrat Butt.