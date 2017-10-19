Islamabad October 19 (Online): Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh said that completion of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project will help bridge power shortfall and help generate handsome revenue.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the much-delayed project has almost been completed costing over Rs404 billion which will generate 969 megawatts of electricity.

The reservoir of the dam with a capacity of 8200 million acre-feet is being filled which will take a month, said former president ICCI.

He said that the project will add five billion unite of electricity in the national grid per annum while it will generate Rs50 billion in revenue while it will also cater for domestic and agricultural needs of the area.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the cost of electricity from the project has been estimated at Rs7 per unit which is very low as compare to the other modes of power generation.

He said that test production of the electricity has been initiated while the commercial production will begin within three months.