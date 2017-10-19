BANNU:- Two security personnel embraced martyrdom when militants threw a bomb at their vehicle. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack. Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation is on. According to details, a bomb attack was carried out by militants through remote control near Jalal Check post in Bannu on the vehicle of security personnel, resultantly two soldiers embraced martyrdom. They include soldiers Tasawar Ali and Ghulam Rabbani.–Online