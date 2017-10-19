OTTAWA : American Caitlan Coleman was rushed to a hospital only days after being freed with her family from five years captivity at the hands of Taliban-linked kidnappers, local media reported.

Canadian broadcaster CTV, citing her husband Jonathan Boyle, reported late Tuesday that Coleman had been "rushed to hospital" on Monday.

No details of her illness were provided, but Boyle told CTV that "he and their three children are by her bedside."

Boyle could not be reached for comment. Hospital officials would not confirm that Coleman had been admitted, citing privacy laws.

Coleman, Boyle and their three children -- all born in captivity -- were freed by Pakistani troops a week ago.

The couple was kidnapped by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network in a remote area of Afghanistan in 2012.

On their arrival in Toronto Friday, Boyle said their captors had murdered their infant daughter and raped Coleman in 2014.