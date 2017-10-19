LAHORE - A woman gave birth to quintuplets during a normal delivery at Lady Aitchison Hospital late on Tuesday night.

Komal Shahzad, 22, gave birth to three baby boys and two baby girls.

Resident of Sharaqpur was shifted to a private room while the newborns were kept in the nursery for proper care due to three week premature delivery.

Medical Superintendent Dr Samina Naseer said that the mother and children were stable. She said that mother and newborns would be given special care. “The mother is shifted to a private room, while the children are kept in the nursery for special care,” she said. She said the entire treatment and medicines, besides a private room, were provided free of cost.

The parents distributed sweets among the family and hospital staff. They expressed gratitude to Allah for bestowing them with healthy kids. They also thanked hospital administration for proper care and free of cost services.

