Quetta - As many as 14 Shia pilgrims suffered injuries in a road mishap on Monday when two of their passengers’ buses – on their way to Taftan – collided with each other near Kanak Cross in Mastung.

Five women were among injured in the accident.

“Two buses of the Shia pilgrims collided with each other at a Frontier Constabulary checkpost in Mastung. One of the bus halted for frisking reasons was hit by another over-speeding bus of pilgrims,” said the Levies officials in Mastung.

Fourteen passengers were wounded who were rushed to nearby Mastung Civil Hospital. However, after first aid, the injured were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.

The Shia pilgrims were reportedly leaving for Taftan when they had to face traffic mishap in Mastung.

Civil Hospital Quetta spokesman Dr Waseem Baig confirmed 14 Shia visitors (pilgrims) were brought to hospital.

“14 of the injured Shia pilgrims shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital from Mastung and all the wounded were out of danger,” Dr Baig said.

He said three patients had been discharged immediately after getting them first aid.

The hospital sources displayed names of the injured Shia pilgrims as Kashif, Fiza, Tajamal, Zakia, Maqsood, Aslam, Asma, Nida, Fiaza, Qasim, Umair, Boots, Tateh Bibi and Mohsin.

A large number of Shia pilgrims from Quetta pays visit of Iran’s sacred places annually.

