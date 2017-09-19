ABBOTTABAD: 57 suspects have been charged by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Mashal Khan’s murder case.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Fazal Subhan of ATC rejected the bail applications of 17 accused in the case. The case will be heard on daily basis on the judge’s order. The case would be shifted to Central Jail Haripur.

Mashal's father Iqbal Khan and a large number of people from Mardan were present to hear the case proceedings.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was lynched to death by a violent mob on April 13, which had accused him of blasphemy.