GUJRANWALA:-The Punjab Food Authority raided a spices factory Master Chilli in Wazirabad and seized over 9,000 kg of adulterated spices including chilli here on Monday. The PFA officials also recovered adulterated chilli, low quality textile colour and other material from the factory and sealed it. A case was also registered against the factory owners.According to the PFA, on a tip-off a team led by director operations (North) Billawal Abro, raided Master Chilli grinding and packaging factory in Wazirabad.



The PFA officials later disposed of 9,000 kg fake chilli powder and other spices.