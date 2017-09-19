GUJRANWALA-A total of 98 graduates were awarded degrees and medals at the second convocation of the Medical College Gujranwala (MCG) on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq was the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Dr Junaid Sarfraz, principal GMC Dr Aftab Mohsin, parliamentarians Mehmood Bashir Virk, Abdul Rauf Mughal, Taufeeq Butt, MS DHQ Dr Anwar Aman and others participated in the ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, Khawaja Salman congratulated the students on their success, urging them to serve the country with honesty and dedication. He said, "You are the custodians of rich traditions and values, your accomplishment is a source of pride not only for yourself but also for the college and the country." He asked the graduates to uphold the noble tradition of medical practices and not to forget or neglect the importance of serving humanity.

Later, Khawaja Salman also presided over a meeting in DC office to review the anti-dengue arrangements. He directed the concerned officers to accelerate their efforts to root out dengue menace from the country. He also visited the DHQ Hospital and inspected the Trauma Centre, Urology, Transplant Centre, MRI centre and children ward and gave necessary instructions to the doctors for betterment in the hospital.