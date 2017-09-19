MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that there are three ground realities such as Kashmiris' freedom resolve, India's unrelenting repression and the studied silence of the international community on the gross violation of human rights in Held Kashmir.

Despite India's escalating aggression in IOK and its killing spree across the LOC, the Kashmiris have given a loud and clear message to India and the international community that they would continue their freedom struggle to attain their inalienable right to self- determination, the president said while talking to reporters.

"The people of Azad Kashmir liberated the Azad territory by laying down their lives in an armed struggle against the forces of Maharaja and India in 1947-48. The people of IOK have been sacrificing their lives in quest of freedom for the last 70 years.

The struggle will go on, along with moral and diplomatic campaign by Pakistanis and Kashmiris, until India ceases its repression and vacates the territory," the president said.

He said that India had intensified its malicious efforts to change the demographic composition of IOK and to alter the quasi-autonomous status of IOK. However, the added, "The people occupied Kashmir and their allies are determined to frustrate Indian designs." The AJK president denounced the construction of the illegal settlements for the Pandits and former military personals. This too, he said, was a way to alter the demographic realities of Kashmir.

He condemned ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Myanmar and called on UN Human Rights Council to impose sanctions on Burma. "Words, important though they are, are not enough. Action in the form of sanction should be imposed against those responsible for the horrendous crimes," he said.

In wide ranging press briefing, the president said that the AJK government's economic development projects are on track and swift progress was expected in sectors of roads, hydropower generation, high quality education, health, tourism, industry, agriculture and telecommunications.

"Azad Kashmir's firm linkage with the CPEC is a historic watershed. Two hydropower projects, an industrial zone and a modern expressway under the CPEC will transform the economic landscape of AJK," he said. He further said that determined efforts are being made to promote a culture of accountability, transparency and rule of law in the Azad State. The judiciary was taking steps to ensure quick disposal of cases and in universities meritocracy was being promoted.