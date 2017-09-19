GUJRANWALA-Three days anti-polio campaign was kicked off here on Monday with vaccination of children at General Bus Stand. During the campaign from 18th to 20th September, children under five years age will be vaccinated.

A total of 1,762 teams including 1,538 door to door, 154 fixed and 70 for bus stands were constituted for the purpose.

The district administration directed the officers and staff to perform their duties honestly and no child under five years age be spared for vaccination.

FAISALABAD: A health worker administers anti-polio drops to a child at DHQ

Hospital at the inaugural ceremony of Anti-Polio Vaccination campaign.–APP