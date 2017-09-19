PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandar Wali Khan on Monday urged China to act as a ‘guarantor’ for meaningful talks between Islamabad and Kabul to end mistrust between the two neighbouring countries.

Asfandyar said that the tense ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan could deteriorate the regional situation further. He said that due to a failed and directionless foreign policy, Pakistan had tensions with three of its neighbouring countries, therefore; he said, the government must revisit its foreign policy. He was speaking at a meeting of the ANP central executive council.

“Time and again, the government has been asked to reconsider the foreign policy”, he said, adding that unfortunately, the government was still silent on the matter. He said that time was getting out of hands, adding that there was need to make the country’s foreign policy having directions, as a “A directionless policy will not work anymore”, he said.

Asfandyar said the US President Donald Trump’s new policy was disastrous for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that China should play its role for holding talks between Islamabad and Kabul. “Instead of being a facilitator for talks, Beijing should act as a guarantor. And both the countries must accept whatever decisions are taken in negotiations”, he suggested.

Pakistan, China and Russia held talks in Moscow recently over the issue of Afghan peace. However, the moot was missing Afghanistan, which led to misunderstandings, he said, adding that the region needed durable peace which, he said, was possible only if all the stakeholders are taken on board.

After the horrific incident of APS Peshawar, a 20-point National Action Plan was formulated to crack down on terrorism. Unfortunately, the federal government failed to implement it in letter and spirit, which resulted in regrouping of militants, Asfandar said.

Talking about prevailing political situation, he said that the ANP was not in favour of ousting Nawaz Sharif prior to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

however; he said, when he (Nawaz) was disqualified as a premier, then “We asked the PML-N to accept the court’s decision to avoid any political upheaval in the country”, he added.

The ANP chief said that the party would participate in the scheduled long march on October 9 in support of Fata reforms and against the delay in its implementations, adding that it was a right time to take a right decision by bringing tribal areas into the mainstream which, he said, was only possibly by making these ever-neglected areas a part of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.