SARGODHA-Deaf and dumb people took out a rally to express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims and protested against their massacre.

Scores of deaf and dumb people gathered at the office of Pakistan Federation for the Deaf and marched on various roads in the leadership of President Ishfaq Gujjar of the Deaf Federation.

The participants expressed their rage and sorrow over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims with their specific gestures.

They also held banners and placards inscribed with slogans to halt brutalities and also demanded the United States take stern action in this regard.

The protest rally concluded after reaching at Shaheen Chowk.

Youth knifed to death by neighbours

OKARA-A youth was knifed to death while his cousin was injured by their rivals in the neighbourhood on a trivial issue in village 35/2R here on Sunday.

A quarrel arose between Naveed and neighbourers Saleem, Majeed, Ashfaq, Shahbaz and Ishtiaq. Later, the five persons came with knives and daggers and stabbed Naveed to death. When his cousin Shan Ali rushed to save him, he was also injured.

The assailants escaped while Shan was rushed to a hospital from where he was sent to Lahore in serious condition. Okara police shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and Ishtiaq had been arrested by the police while the remaining accused were at large.

Meanwhile, Satghara police traced the murderer of Tasawar Bibi being her husband. Earlier, Tasawar of Jaboka was found shot dead at a tube-well near Joiya Bridge. The police found that was shot dead by her husband Asghar Ali.

Tasawar Bibi of Chiniot had been married to Asghar Ali about three years ago. The couple had differences and Tasawar went to her father from where Asghar Ali brought her back after making truce with her. But their quarrels again started. Asghar All carried her with him for outing and shot her dead about 5/6 kilometres away from home.