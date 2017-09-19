ATTOCK-PAF Minhas Base Commander Air Commodore Mughees Afzal said that those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland will never be forgotten.

He said this after inaugurating an FT 5 Aircraft, erected in Asfandyar Shaheed Park Attock in the honour of Shaheed captain on his second anniversary on Monday. PAF Wing Commander Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat and Dr Fayyaz Bukhari (father of the Shaheed captain) were also present on the occasion.

Mughees Afzal said that Capt Asfandyar sacrificed his life and killed those terrorists who had attacked PAF Badaber Camp with evil intentions. "We gather here today to pay tribute to Capt Asfandyar on his second anniversary," he pointed out, adding the nation is indebted to his sacrifice.

He also paid rich tributes to other martyrs of Badaber camp including - Chief Tech Munir Ahmad, Chief Tech Sardar Muhammad, Senior Tech Javed, Cpl Tech Khalid, Cpl Tech Imran, Cpl Tech Afzal, Cpl Tech Asim, Cpl Tech Asif, Cpl Tech Zain Ali, Cpl Tech Aamir Hayat, Cpl Tech Shehzad Malik, Junior Tech Abbas, Jnr Tech Shan Ali and Jnr Tech Saqib. He said their names would be written with golden words in the history. The base commander said that Pakistan armed forces and its people have been fighting against terrorism for the last 12 years, adding they would never allow terrorists succeed in their evil designs.

Dr Fayyaz Bokhari also spoke on the occasion and thanked Pakistan Air Force for installing FT 5 Aircraft in Asfandyar Shaheed Park in the honour of his Shaheed son.