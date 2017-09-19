Chaman - A teen boy was killed while 22 other people sustained wounds in a suspected suicide attack on security forces near Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate Monday.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up near the vehicle of a Frontier Constabulary when it was moving towards Bab-e-Dosti,” Levies official Zarak Khan said. The security personnel remained unhurt but their vehicle was damaged partially, the official added. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

“The initial investigation show it was a suicide blast,” a district administration official said, adding that the body parts of suspected bomber were collected and further investigation was underway. “The bomber was on foot and blew himself up when a security vehicle was passing by,” an eyewitness said.

Lawmen and rescuers reached the site and shifted the wounded to Chaman Civil Hospital. “Twenty-three wounded were brought to hospital,” Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar said. He added: “Gul Muhammad, a 17-year-old boy from Afghanistan, succumbed to injuries while three critically wounded were referred to Quetta.” Dr Akhtar added currently eight injured were under treatment while some were discharged after first aid.

The wounded were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Saif Rehman, Abdul Malik, Abdul Qadir, Taza Gul, Jan Muhammad, Rohullah Khan, Hamidullah, Lal Muhammad, Khair Muhammad, Basir Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Abdul Kareem, Sakhi Muhammad, Gulalai and Umar. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the attack. They reiterated their resolve to continue with the war on terrorism. They ordered authorities concerned to provide best treatment to the wounded.

Security has been tightened in and around the border in the aftermath of explosion. In the recent past, militants have carried out low-intensity bombings in Chaman, targeting police stations and other national installations. Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

Last week, Pakistani and Afghan officials had, in a meeting in Kabul, agreed to formulate an action plan seeking to improve security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation. However, a day after the meeting, at least six Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and a child were injured in two consecutive explosions at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The same day, a United States (US) drone strike killed three suspected militants in Kurram Agency near the shared border with Afghanistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan have shared a tense relationship as of late, with both sides accusing each other of housing terrorists.