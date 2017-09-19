ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday questioned whether a head of a banned outfit could contest elections.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the review petition of Rashida Yaqoob, who was disqualified by an election tribunal after her election victory from PP-78 Jhang constituency was challenged.

The bench issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) chief Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi, who had challenged her victory before the election tribunal accusing her of concealing her assets at the time of filing her nomination papers.

The tribunal disqualified Rashida, who later filed a petition in the SC against the election tribunal verdict but the apex court dismissed the petition in October 2016.

Later in December 2016, by-polls were held on the PP-78 seat and independent candidate Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi won the by-election. Moulana Nawaz was supported by the banned outfit ASWJ.

During the proceeding, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a member of the bench, inquired whether Ludhainvi is the head of the proscribed organisation. The counsel for Rashida replied in positive. The judge addressing Ludhianvi’s counsel, Sardar Muhammad Aslam, asked whether the head of the banned outfit could contest the elections and whether the ECP has allowed the head of the prohibited organisation to contest the election? the judge further asked.

Ludhianvi’s counsel replied that the issue before the court was different. He asked the judge that he must be referring to the report on the Quetta incident. Justice Faez asked him to forget the report as they have to decide matters in accordance with the law.

The lawyer contended that no one including the ECP had stopped Ludhianvi from contesting the election. A full bench of the Lahore High Court in November 2016 had allowed ASWJ chief to contest by-election from PP-78 (Jhang).

He instead of contesting the by-poll, supported Masroor Jhangvi.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.