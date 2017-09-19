MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government appointed Ch Ejaz Ahmed Raza as Director General of Mirpur Development Authority, official sources said.

Ejaz Raza, a seasoned banker-turned-politician belonging to the ruling PML-N, has taken over the charge of his new assignment as DG of the MDA the other day.

An official notification issued by the AJK government, Ch Ejaz Ahmed Raza has been appointed as Director General of MDA on contract basis.

Ejaz Raza has distinguished career being a seasoned banker and political activist with a reputed political family background.

His father late Ghulam Ahmed Raza had served as minister in the cabinet of late AJK Prime Minister Khan Abdul Hamid Khan in 70s.

Before joining the politics under the fold of the PPP and later PML-N about three years ago, Ejaz Ahmed Raza, a postgraduate - MBA in Commerce and Marketing, served various international banks including the Britain's Barclays Bank - the last institution of his long banking service.

Ejaz Raza had performed a vibrant role in making the PML-N nominee Ch Muhammad Saeed victorious in 2016 general elections 2016 from LA-III constituency of Mirpur city against former AJK premier and PTI candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch in the polls.