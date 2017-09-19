ISLAMABAD - Civil and military leadership Monday resolved to continue struggle against the menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach based on the principle of “collective potential and shared responsibility”.

According to the ISPR, this resolve was made during an interactive session of members of defence committees of the Senate and the National Assembly with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during their visit to the GHQ.

It said that a delegation comprising members of defence committees of the Senate and the National Assembly headed by Senator Lt Gen (retired) Abdul Qayyum, visited the GHQ on Monday.

The delegation laid wreath at the GHQ’s Shuhada Monument and was given a detailed briefing on evolving security environment including situation on the borders and the Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and security.

The delegation also had an interactive session with General Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin called on General Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday. The ISPR said that matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two noted the exemplary relations between the brotherly nations with satisfaction and pledged to broaden the scope even further.