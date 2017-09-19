Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Engineers Corps of Pakistan Army has much to take pride in their contributions towards defence and development of the country.

On a visit to Engineers Centre Risalpur, the COAS appreciated the contributions of Engineers Corps towards nation building, natural calamities and operations.

Gen Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Engineers and pinned the badges of rank at the ceremony.

A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.