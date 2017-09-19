Quetta - A sessions court on Monday indicted Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai, the lawmaker of Balochistan Assembly, in a traffic sergeant murder case.

However, the PkMAP legislator insisted he was not guilty and said he would challenge the charges.

On Monday, the sessions court heard the case where the Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) legislator and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai appeared before Judge Rashid Mehmood.

The traffic warden Haji Ataullah was hit by the speeding vehicle of the MPA at GPO Chowk crossing-point in the metropolis on June 20. The warden succumbed to his wounds despite being rushed to the hospital by the lawmaker himself.

Sub-inspector Haji Attaullah, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, had left behind two daughters, three sons, a widow and parents.

The judge read out the indictment which the legislator denied. The court, expressing discontent over non-appearance of the witnesses, ordered the prosecution to produce the witnesses on next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till Sept 27.

Apart from traffic warden case, the hearing of another murder case against the lawmaker, registered in 1992, started in the sessions court,

however, once again the witnesses failed to appear before the court which

annoyed the court. The court directed the prosecution to ensure appearance of witnesses on next hearing date on 27 Sept.

Majeed Achakzai was elected to Balochistan Assembly seat from Killa Abdullah on PB-13. He is also chairman of the provincial Public Accounts Committee and he held good reputation by exposing mega corruption scandals in the province.

