ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday met Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the two officials discussed measures for achieving the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the strengthening of engagement between the two countries.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in Afghanistan which was important for regional stability. She emphasised that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that there was a need to focus on a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process. Janjua added that Pakistan and Afghanistan should work together for strengthening cooperation in diverse fields.

The Afghan deputy foreign minister reiterated that the Afghan government was committed to strengthening relations with Pakistan and stressed on the need of engagement between the two sides at all levels.