Ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf with eight others held accused by an accountability court in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to illegal recruitment in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) today.

Accountability court heard the case filed by NAB in 2016, according to which Pervaiz Ashraf recruited 437 people without merit in Gepco.

The court has summoned the witnesses to record their statements. Pervaiz Ashraf denied all the NAB charges while talking to media.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also indicted by Islamabad accountability court in rental power case, he is charged to misusing his authority and get approved high down payment from Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

All accused with former federal minister of water and power refused to appeal against the verdict.