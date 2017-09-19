MANDI BAHAUDDIN-With the limited resources, the Health Department is unable to provide modern healthcare to the increasing population of the district.

The district and tehsil headquarters hospitals lack specialist doctors. Patients who are financially strong mostly visit Combined Military Hospital Kharian, Islamabad and Lahore for specialized treatment. And those with low income prefer to visit local private hospitals where specialist doctors examine patients in week on fixed days. They charge Rs500 and above for examining a patient and recommending prescription. A large number of patients are witnessed at these hospitals and patients wait for a long time for their turn.

Keeping in view shortage of medical facilities, a new DHQ hospital with tertiary health facilities was approved in 2004. Funds were allocated and construction of the hospital was also started.

The project, however, was left half way due to lack of funds and indifference of the authorities concerned. Residents of the area have been requesting the authorities including local MNAs and MPAs - amongst one is federal minister, other is special advisor to the premier and third is a provincial minister - for completion of the health project but no practical step has been taken except making verbal promises. Inhabitants of the area have urged the Punjab government take notice of their plight and ensure completion of the DHQ hospital project as soon as possible. They have also demanded the addition of a Burn Unit in the project. They also requested the government to fix fee of the doctors for examining patients.