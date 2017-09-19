Islamabad - US Ambassador David Hale and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz Monday inaugurated the steering committee for integrated energy planning (IEP) for Pakistan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Hale underscored the significance the United States places on the IEP process and Pakistan’s use of a comprehensive energy plan to help resolve its energy problems.

“The inauguration of the IEP steering committee comes at an opportune time. As the government looks to improve efficiencies in the energy sector, this strategic plan will help support sound energy planning at the national level by Pakistani authorities,” he said.

“I am pleased to note that both countries are moving towards meaningful cooperation in the energy sector and a number of projects in the energy sector are under implementation [or being] planned,” Sartaj Aziz said during the meeting of the steering committee.

Aziz noted that the IEP regime will provide a valuable roadmap for Pakistan’s energy sector and will help Pakistan achieve greater energy self-sufficiency by pursuing affordable and sustainable policies. “The government of Pakistan highly appreciates the US cooperation in this regard,” he said.

Aziz said that the support of the development of the integrated energy was one of the components of the ongoing Pak-US collaboration in the energy sector.

He further said that Pakistan’s current access to electricity and clean fuel (gas) is estimated at 62 percent and 25 percent respectively while the energy efficiency ratio was not encouraging. “The energy efficiency potential in power sector is only estimated at around 3,500MW,” he said.

“To provide 100 percent energy access to its growing population and meet its economic development targets a long-term integrated energy planning approach, therefore, is required,” Aziz said. “This warrants an energy mix plan which considers both the provision of energy supplies and role of efficiency in meeting the demand,” he said.

He said that Pakistan’s current primary energy supply mix reveals that it was heavily depended on imported oil (43 percent) followed by depleting local gas production (36 percent) and hydel electricity (13 percent).

Aziz said: “The situation aggravates further when we see that 63 percent of power generation comes from costly thermal based (oil and gas) power generation compelling the government to spend a considerable amount on electricity subsidies which has also given birth to the circular debt. This scenario needs to be reversed in a planned way.”

Aziz further said that the USAID/DOE support for revitalizing Pakistan IEP, therefore, was a welcome initiative. “While developing Pakistan's analytical expertise in integrated energy planning I, however, would like to emphasize that it should add value to existing strengths. Furthermore, development of IEP should not be taken just as developing a computer-based model or tools but it should be viewed with a holistic approach. I would like to emphasize enhancing project planning capacity of energy sector stakeholders in project designing based on business model and securing financing on favorable terms from the continuously evolving competitive financial market.”

