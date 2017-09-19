ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the petition regarding writing ‘Bhutto’ along with the names of Asif Ali Zardari Children.

Raees Abdul Wahid had filed a petition in IHC against writing “Bhutto” with the names of Zardari children.

A single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Gull Hasan Aurangzeb took up the petition for hearing today.

The petitioner took the plea that writing tribe name ‘Bhutto’ by Zardari children with their names is only for the sake of political gains, therefore court should stop Zardari children from writing Bhutto with their names.

The court while rejecting the petition remarked, “Changing name is the internal matter of Zardari family”.

Interior ministry, Asifa, Bakhtawar, Bilawal and Chairman NADRA were made respondents in the petition.