ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa said today that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others in the party have used money of KP government in the elections campaign for NA-120.

While speaking to media Gulalai said, “I am sad for PTI candidate Yasmin Rashid as she had to face defeat because of Imran Khan.”

She claimed that Imran Khan had support of ‘land mafia’ in Lahore, yet it was unable to win the election.

Gulalai also said that Imran Khan was a drug addict and a liar. “He is afraid to come infront of the special parliamentary committee that was formed.”