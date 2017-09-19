Lahore - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that there is no option on the table at the party level so far to appoint Begam Kalsoom Nawaz for the office of prime minister.

He was talking to media after the MoU signing ceremony of Pakistan Railways and JazzCash here at a local hotel.

He said that Pakistan cannot afford conflict among institutions, saying that everyone should respect all institutions including judiciary as well as the parliament.

He said that practice of mistrust on national institutions over minor issues should be avoided, as it would create anarchy in the country.

He also rejected any kind of polarization in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

He said that PML-N is united in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and there is no split in the party.

To a question, the federal minister said that in fact democracy, not the PML-N, succeed in NA 120 by polls in Lahore.

He also asked all other parties including PPP, PTI, JI, Milli Muslim League and Labbaik Ya Rasul to get a lesson from the by-polls results.

Some political experts had opined that several religious parties contested election in this constituency on behest of secret agencies to divide the votes of PML-N.

Saad said the PML-N had reservations over formation and working process of the Panama joint investigation team (JIT). He said they knew what would be the outcome of their review petitions but they went ahead with filing the pleas.

He said Imran Khan was a pawn, who was being used by someone. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif never uttered a word against any honourable judge of the supreme court. He said that Nawaz will be back to Pakistan very soon.

Saad Rafique said that Maryam Nawaz successfully ran and monitored her party's by-election campaign in NA-120.

To a question, the minister appreciated the performance of Maryam, saying that she is being targeted because she is strict follower of her father’s ideology.

Advice to Maryam

Talking to to Geo News, Saad Rafique said that Maryam Nawaz needs to be "cautious when addressing public meetings".

He said she was like a younger sister to him and [his advice to her is that] "she needs to be cautious when speaking [publicly]."

"Maryam has been working hard, however, it is not the right time to compare her to Benazir Bhutto," the PML-N leader said.

Maryam actively campaigned for PML-N's candidate for NA-120, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz after she had to leave for the UK to seek medical treatment for cancer.

During the run-up to the elections, Maryam addressed numerous gatherings and rallies of PML-N workers and supporters.