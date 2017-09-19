KASUR-Lodhran DPO Asad Sarfraz along with his driver Atta Muhammad got injured critically in a road accident on Phoolnagar-Multan Road near Century Papers Mills while travelling to Lodhran from Lahore here the other day. According to police, a truck collided head-on with the vehicle the DPO was travelling in and resultantly, Asad Sarfraz along with his driver got critically injured. They were rushed to Phoolnagar Trauma Centre by Rescue 1122 where their condition is stated to be stable. Police impounded the truck and registered a case against the truck driver who managed to escape the scene.

Snack bar opens at UoG campus

GUJRAT-A snack bar was inaugurated at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG). It is housed in a state-of-the-art building adjacent to Sadeqain and Umar Khayyam blocks. It has the capacity to serve more than 200 customers at a time and is viewed as part of the varsity's commitment to provide quality food and service at affordable price for the students and faculty members.

After unveiling the plaque to open the snack bar, the vice chancellor urged the contractor to maintain cleanliness as well as quality of food. He said an unhygienic environment can turn the diners away however delicious the food is. The contractor assured the vice chancellor that the staff serving food will strictly observe all hygienic rules.

TMA set to crack down on vendors

KAMALIA-The tehsil municipal administration has decided to launch a heavy-handed crackdown on vendors selling unhealthy foodstuffs on carts outside private and government schools in Kamalia city.

Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Ch Khalid directed management of all the private and state-run educational institutions not to allow vendors sell food items outside the schools.

Such items should not be sold within the schools' boundary either, he added. The AC also warned the schools' management stern action if the directions are not adhered.